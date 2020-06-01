2nd Covid-19 death reported in a day; J&K tally now 30

A 72-year-old man with comorbities from Doda district on Monday died of covid-19 at GMC Jammu, taking the death toll due to the virus to 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.



“He had multiple problems like COPD and heart ailments,” Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh, told news agency GNS. He said that test for the covid-19 had returned positive yesterday.

Earlier in the day, a 45-year-old man from Shopian district died at SKIMS Soura.



The deceased, a resident of Ramnagar Shopian, was admitted to in SKIMS Soura’s Emergency at 9 P.M. on May 31 as a case of “CKD, ESRD with b/l Chest infiltrates”, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical

With these fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 30.

So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four while Budgam, shopian and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.