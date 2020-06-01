Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 1, 2020, 3:47 PM

2nd Covid-19 death reported in a day; J&K tally now 30

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 1, 2020, 3:47 PM
File Pic
File Pic

A 72-year-old man with comorbities from Doda district on Monday died of covid-19 at GMC Jammu, taking the death toll due to the virus to 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.   


 “He had multiple problems like COPD and heart ailments,” Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh, told news agency GNS. He said that test for the covid-19 had returned positive yesterday.
Earlier in the day, a 45-year-old man from Shopian district died at SKIMS Soura.

Trending News
File Pic

45-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19; J&K toll 29

Representational Pic

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstance in Sopore

Militant module busted in Budgam

Militant module busted in Budgam, 6 JeM associates arrested: Police

Hakeem Yaseen for joint strategy to safeguards domicile rights of J&K residents


The deceased, a resident of Ramnagar Shopian, was admitted to in SKIMS Soura’s Emergency at 9 P.M. on May 31 as a case of “CKD, ESRD with b/l Chest infiltrates”, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical
With these fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 30.

So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag  and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four while Budgam, shopian and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

Related News