2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Srinagar underway

District administration Srinagar on Thursday started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme in the district.

The programme in which officials of SMC, Revenue and Police departments associated with COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be vaccinated-started this morning at JLNM Hospital Rainawari in Srinagar where Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Assistant Commissioner Nazool received the first shots, district administration Srinagar wrote on its twitter handle.

Pertinently, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar also received the first vaccine shot at PCR Srinagar today and urged the police force to take the shots “without any doubt”.