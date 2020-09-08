2nd surface corridor between J&K and rest of country restored

The second surface corridor between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country was restored on Tuesday with the reopening of the Atal Setu Bridge connecting the union territory with the neighbouring Punjab.

Since the beginning of the ongoing pandemic, the only surface corridor between J&K and Punjab was the Lakhanpur Bridge.

Atal Setu Bridge connects Pathankot (Punjab) with Kathua district of J&K.

The bridge was closed after the lockdown was imposed in March this year because of the pandemic.

The bridge is 592 metres long cable-stayed on the Ravi river and was originally commissioned in December 2015 by the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.