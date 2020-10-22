3.2 kg heroin-like substance recovered near LoC in Poonch

Police on Thursday said that they recovered 3.2 kilograms of heroin-like psychotropic substance in Basooni village of Balakote near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that they had received information about the narcotics deal between unidentified persons in the Basooni village of Mendhar sector in the intervening night of 21st and 22nd October.

He said that a search operation was launched in the area during which psychotropic substance like heroin was recovered, adding “The substance was packed in three packets, weighing 3.2 kilograms.”

The three packets of recovered substances / GK Photo

He said that a case under FIR No. 247/2020 was registered at police station Mendhar and further investigation is under process.