India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Noida ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 9:21 AM

3 arrested for assaulting man over use of loudspeaker at place of worship

The trio has also been booked under the IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt),
Press Trust of India
Noida ,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 9:21 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man at a place of worship and hurting his religious feelings in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at a village in Dankaur police station area, where an argument broke out between the victim and the accused allegedly over the use of a loudspeaker at the place of worship, the police said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said the matter is also linked to a monetary issue between the victim and the accused.

“A complaint was made at the Dankaur police station regarding the assault in which it was claimed that the incident happened due to the use of loudspeaker by the victim at the place of worship,” he said.

“An FIR was lodged and the SHO of Dankaur went to the spot where inquiry from locals revealed that the two sides had a money-related dispute and have had arguments in the past also,” Pandey said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Swami Agnivesh in File Photo

Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, passes away at 80

Representational Photo

China sets up military base at Finger 5 of Pangong Lake, cutting off Indian Army

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

The Additional DCP clarified that the assault victim “used to go to the place of worship for prayers” and was “not a priest” as it was being claimed by certain people.

Later in the evening, the police arrested all three accused in the case, according to officials.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 294 (Obscene acts and songs to the annoyance of others in public place), they said.

The trio has also been booked under the IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult and provocation to break the public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they added.

Further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

Related News