3 arrested for assaulting man over use of loudspeaker at place of worship

Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man at a place of worship and hurting his religious feelings in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at a village in Dankaur police station area, where an argument broke out between the victim and the accused allegedly over the use of a loudspeaker at the place of worship, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said the matter is also linked to a monetary issue between the victim and the accused.

“A complaint was made at the Dankaur police station regarding the assault in which it was claimed that the incident happened due to the use of loudspeaker by the victim at the place of worship,” he said.

“An FIR was lodged and the SHO of Dankaur went to the spot where inquiry from locals revealed that the two sides had a money-related dispute and have had arguments in the past also,” Pandey said.

The Additional DCP clarified that the assault victim “used to go to the place of worship for prayers” and was “not a priest” as it was being claimed by certain people.

Later in the evening, the police arrested all three accused in the case, according to officials.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 294 (Obscene acts and songs to the annoyance of others in public place), they said.

The trio has also been booked under the IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult and provocation to break the public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they added.

Further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.