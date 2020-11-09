3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The administration on Monday issued three notices to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association asking it to clarify its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory and prohibiting it from holding elections, besides imposing prohibitory orders in premises of the district court complex.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhury issued the notices to the president of the bar association, asking them to explain the constitution of the bar which terms Kashmir a disputed area.

Citing Kashmir Bar’s constitution which states among its objectives “to find ways and means, take steps, for resolving the issues concerning the public at large including larger issue of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute…”

“You are required to explain your position on the subject since its not in consonance with the Constitution of India whereby Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and not a dispute, and also in conflict with The Advocates Act of 1961…” the notice issued by the deputy commissioner said.

The bar has also been asked to submit a certificate issued by the competent authority, its Article of Association, its registered office, executive body and validity of registration among other details.

The notice said that the district magistrate had also received representation from advocates of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court wherein serious allegations were levelled and concerns raised regarding the election process and its motive.

“Therefore, after having considered the issue contained…and in absence of response from the JKHCBA on the serious matter (in) relation to sovereignty and integrity of the country….it is hereby ordered that the conduct of election to JKHCBA shall not be allowed” till it clarified its position.

The district magistrate also imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the premises of the district court complex in Srinagar.