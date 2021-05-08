30 more COVID-19 deaths reported in J&K; toll 2,642

At least 30 more people died of COVID-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 2642, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that 19 of the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while 11 people succumbed to virus in various Kashmir hospitals.

Among others the victims include a 75-year-old man from Rambagh Srinagar who died a day after admission to SKIMS Soura, the officials said.

They said a 70-year-old man from Bugroo Khansahab Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, hours after he was admitted to the facility.

Another septuagenarian man from Goujribal Srinagar died a week after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura, officials said.

As per officials, a 58-year-old man from Batwara, at present Panthachowk, died at SKIMS Soura, 11 days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

Besides, a 67-year-old woman from Batamaloo Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari, they said. Four other persons died at GMC Anantnag and among others include a 50-yearold man from Banihal, an 80-year-old woman from Anantnag and a 68-year-old man from Nowpora Anantnag.

With these deaths, 312 people have died this month alone, 1526 in Kashmir and 1116 in Jammu.