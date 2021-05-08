Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:22 PM

30 more COVID-19 deaths reported in J&K; toll 2,642

Among others the victims include a 75-year-old man from Rambagh Srinagar who died a day after admission to SKIMS Soura, the officials said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:22 PM
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar's Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Men in PPE kits offer funeral of a person died from COVID-19 in Srinagar’s Makhdoom Sahab area, May 7, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

At least 30 more people died of COVID-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 2642, officials said on Saturday. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that 19 of the fresh deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while 11 people succumbed to virus in various Kashmir hospitals. 

Trending News
Aadil, 24 died mysteriously during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) time. [KNO]

Youth dies after complaining of severe stomach ache in Anantnag

Representational Image

DH Pulwama performs advanced laparoscopic surgery

File Photo of Baseer ul Haq Chowdary

DM Pulwama reviews COVID-19 containment strategy

Representational Image

Youth dies, another injured in Sopore accident

Among others the victims include a 75-year-old man from Rambagh Srinagar who died a day after admission to SKIMS Soura, the officials said. 

They said a 70-year-old man from Bugroo Khansahab Budgam died at SKIMS Bemina, hours after he was admitted to the facility. 

Another septuagenarian man from Goujribal Srinagar died a week after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura, officials said. 

Latest News
Representational Photo

Accept privacy policy or lose functions in some weeks: WhatsApp

Aadil, 24 died mysteriously during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) time. [KNO]

Youth dies after complaining of severe stomach ache in Anantnag

The government also said it had received a court order to get email records from the reporters but did not obtain those records. [Image for representational purpose only] Source: Wikimedia/The-movement-2000

Washington Post says US secretly obtained reporters' records

Representational picture

Minor boy killed, three injured in Poonch road accident

As per officials, a 58-year-old man from Batwara, at present Panthachowk, died at SKIMS Soura, 11 days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital. 

Besides, a 67-year-old woman from Batamaloo Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari, they said. Four other persons died at GMC Anantnag and among others include a 50-yearold man from Banihal, an 80-year-old woman from Anantnag and a 68-year-old man from Nowpora Anantnag. 

With these deaths, 312 people have died this month alone, 1526 in Kashmir and 1116 in Jammu.

Tagged in
Related News