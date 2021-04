Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 30 fresh fatalities.

The fresh cases comprise 2,360 in Kashmir division and 1,172 in Jammu, government data revealed.

As for the 30 fresh fatalities, 17 of them have been reported in Jammu and 13 in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,283.

The overall death toll comprises 1,394 in Kashmir and 889 in Jammu.

As on Friday, there are a total of 28,359 active cases in J&K,- 17,699 and 10,660 in Jammu.