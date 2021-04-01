Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 4:19 PM

30 passengers injured as matador turns turtle in J&K's Akhnoor

At least 30 passengers were injured after a matador they were travelling in met with an accident in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Thursday, officials said.   

They said a Matador (JK02X -2001) carrying the villagers to a religious place turned turtle at Mazama, resulting in injuries to around 30 persons.

The vehicle was on the way from Kharah balli to Mazama, they said. Most of the injured were shifted to SDH Akhnoor and around ten were shifted to GMC Jammu as they needed advanced treatment, they said. 

SDPO Akhnoor Varun Jandyal told news agency GNS that the injured hailed from Majama village of Phalawala in Akhnoor. 

