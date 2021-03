A 30-year-old man was found dead on Friday in an orchard in Bellow village, almost seven kilometres from his residence in Arigam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.



They said that Sameer Ahmad Rather (30) had left his residence this morning and his body was recovered from an orchard in Bellow Pulwama.



SHO Rajpora told news agency GNS that the body will be handed to the family after medico-legal formalities.