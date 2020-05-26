Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: May 26, 2020, 12:14 PM

30-year-old man hangs self to death in Sopore

The official added that after post-mortem the body will be handed over to family for last rites.
Representational Pic
A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home in Mahrajpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town last night.

Quoting witnesses, News agency KNO reported that Azad Ahmad of Mahrajpora allegedly hanged himself inside his home.

They said the family members of the man immediately rushed him to Sub-District hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer while confirming the incident to KNO said a case has been registered in police station Sopore .

