301 new COVID-19 cases take J&K's tally to 1,18,006; death toll 1,837

The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,837 on Saturday with four more fatalities, while 301 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,18,006, officials said.

Of the new cases, 136 were from Kashmir and 165 were from Jammu division, they said.

Jammu recorded the highest 97 new cases followed by 61 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases came down to 4,076 as 465 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,12,093 so far, the officials said.

The Union Territory recorded four more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, three in Jammu and one in the Kashmir region.

The death toll due to the pandemic has now risen to 1,837, officials added.