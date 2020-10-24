Health, Ladakh, Latest News
31 fresh virus cases in Ladakh; total count 5,712

Thirty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the number of infections in the union territory to 5,712, an official bulletin said on Friday.

So far, 68 people have died from the infection in Ladakh. Thirty of the deaths took place in Leh district with the rest 38 taking place in Kargil.

Of the 31 new cases, officials said 29 surfaced in in Leh and two in Kargil district.

They said 37 patients were discharged from health facilities in Ladakh.

So far, 4,902 patients have been cured of the disease in Ladakh, the officials said.

