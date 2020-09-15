32 test COVID-19 positive after attending last rites of elderly woman in Uri

Thirty-two persons from a single village in Boniyar tehsil of Uri tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after attending the last rites of an elderly woman.

Doctors in Boniyar said that the locals violated the COVID-19 protocol during the burial of the woman.

“We have the inputs that many people have attended the last rites of a woman following which we decided to carry out the rapid antigen testing and 32 people from Kholan village tested positive,” Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar told news agency GNS.

He said a total of 110 antigen rapid tests were conducted on Tuesday. “Among them, 75 samples were taken from the Kholan village alone while 35 others are from different villages of Boniyar,” Masoodi said.

He said among the 32 cases, 21 are females, 11 males and six children.

“I have taken up the matter with the DC Baramulla and CMO Baramulla and requested them to declare the village as Red Zone as we don’t have any space to keep them in isolation,” he said.

A 60-year-old woman from the village had died on 6th September due to coronavirus at SKIMS Soura and was later buried in the village in which locals participated.