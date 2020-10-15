32 travelers among 648 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 86057

Thirty-two travelers were among 648 new novel cornavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 86057.

Official sources told news agency GNS that 268 of them were from Jammu Division and 380 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, Srinagar reported 182 cases, Budgam 39, Baramulla 32, Pulwama 35, Kupwara 19, Anantnag 17, Bandipora 22, Ganderbal 29, Kulgam 4, Shopian 1, Jammu 120, Rajouri 17, Udhampur 10, Doda 21, Kathua 15, Poonch 23, Samba 11, Kishtwar 41, Ramban 6 and Reasi 4.

Moreover, they said, 1323 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—334 from Jammu Division and 989 from Kashmir Valley.