32-year-old man shot dead by unknown persons in Pantha Chowk

A 32-year-old was killed after fired by unknown persons at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar City on Monday evening.

Unknown persons opened fire upon Sameer Ahmad Wani (32) son of Mohd Yousuf Wani of Khanmoh, reported news agency GNS.

In the incident, Wani suffered a bullet injury in upper side of his chest and was rushed to SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that investigations have been launched in this regard.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants, said the report.