32-year-old woman ends life in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A 32-year-old woman from Rampora village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district died on Monday morning at a Srinagar hospital after she poisoned herself a day earlier.



Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that the woman (name withheld) was rushed to the district hospital Bandipora for treatment, from where doctors referred her to a Srinagar hospital.



According to the official, the woman breathed her last in the Srinagar hospital on Monday morning.



The reason for the suicide was not immediately known as per the official, who said that a case has been registered by the police in this regard.