33 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K, toll 3,122

11 of the fresh deaths were reported from Jammu and 22 in different hospitals of Kashmir.
A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported at least 33 more deaths due COVID-19, taking the fatality count to 3123.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that 11 deaths were reported from Jammu and 22 in different hospitals of Kashmir. 

Among others, sources said, a 70-year-old man from Pandrethan Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura.  

A 58-year-old man, who was working as a professor at the University of Kashmir, from Safapora Ganderbal died at JLNM hospital Rainawari Srinagar this morning, they said.  

A 70-year-old man from Lurgu DH Pora Kulgam and a 50-year-old woman from Fateh kadal died at SMHS Hospital.  

A 59-year-old man from Terboni Karnah Kupwara and a 65-year-old from Batwara Srinagar also died at SMHS hospital. Three patients succumbed at SKIMS Soura—a 65-year-old woman Bemina Srinagar, an 80-year-old from Lalbazar Srinagar and a 68-year-old from Habakadal Srinagar.

The other victims include an 80-year-old woman from Tral Pulwama, a 55-year-old from Mattan Anantnag , a 70-year-old from Rajbagh Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Lal Bazar Srinagar, a 70-year-old woman from Bota Kadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Batamaloo Srinagar SKIMS Bemina, a 75-year-old man from Charari Sharif Budgam and a 90-year-old from Sumbal Bandipora, officials said. 

Besides, a 65-year-old woman from Dialgam and a 70-year-old from Hanji Danter died at GMC Anantnag, they said. 

Another sexagenarian woman from Buchpora Srinagar died at CD hospital, three days after she was admitted while another man from Khanyar Srinagar also in his sixties died 11 days after his admission to SKIMS Bemina, they said. 

