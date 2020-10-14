33 travelers among 701 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 85409

33 travelers were among 701 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 85409.

Among the fresh cases, 264 were reported from Jammu Division and 437 from Kashmir Division, officials told GNS.

They said that Srinagar reported 163 cases, Budgam 43, Baramulla 70, Pulwama 26, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 32, Ganderbal 35, Kulgam 8 and Shopian.

Jammu reported 28 cases, Rajouri 22, Udhampur 21, Doda 11, Kathua 9, Poonch 18, Samba 13, Kishtwar 28, Ramban 9 and Reasi 5.

Moreover, they said, 816 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 401 from Jammu Division and 415 from Kashmir Valley.