35 more COVID-19 deaths reported in J&K as toll breaches 2,400 mark

Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 35 more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday since last evening with two of the fresh victims aged 25 and 35 years, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that 24 deaths were reported from Jammu division out of whom twenty persons succumbed at GMC Jammu while two fatalities each were reported at CD Hospital and Gandhi Nagar hospital.

Eleven COVID-19 related deaths took place in Kashmir valley, taking the overall fatality count to 2405.

Over four hundred deaths were reported in little over a month since April 1 alone.

An official told GNS that among fresh victims includes a 77-year-old woman from Kelam Kulgam who died at district hospital Kulgam, a day after she was admitted there.

A 58-year-old woman from Hamdaniya Colony Bemina died at SMHS hospital, 11 days after she was admitted at the facility and tested positive for the virus.

A 55-year-old man from Sanat Nagar Srinagar died at JVC hospital, a day after he was admitted at the one of the facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients.

An 80-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar was brought to SMHS where doctors declared him brought dead and he tested positive for COVID-19.

A 55-year-old man from Safakadial Srinagar, died four days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura, they said.

A 72-year-old woman from Hazratbal Srinagar died 11 days after remaining she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said.

A 35-year-old from Moomin Abad Batmaloo Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, three days after he was admitted with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

A 78-year-old man from Safapora Ganderbal died in SKIMS Soura, they said. A 55-year-old from Karanagar Srinagar died at GMC Srinagar while a 25-year-old man from Natipora Srinagar died at home, they said.

A 65-year-old from Old Town Baramulla died in SDH Sopore, three days after she was admitted there.