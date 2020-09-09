Kashmir, Latest News
35-year-old man critically injured in bear attack in Bandipora

the man was critically injured in the attack and has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
Representational Photo

A 35-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by the bear in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning. 

An official identified the man as Farooq Ahmad Gojjer alias Momin Khan son of Rahemulla Gojjar a resident of Cherwan village in Ajas town of the district. 

The official said Ahmad was outside his home during wee hours today when a bear attacked him. He said Cherwan is a semi-nomadic village which also falls in the close vicinity of forests.

The official said that the man was critically injured in the attack and has been shifted to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

