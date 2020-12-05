35-year-old man dies in Gurez due to suspected poisoning

A 35-year-old man died at sub-district hospital Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday after allegedly consuming poison.

The deceased (name withheld) has been identified as a resident of Bagtore village of the frontier valley of Gurez.

According to the officials, the man was first shifted to NTPHC Bagtore, but as his condition worsened, he was referred to SDH Dawar at 11 pm in the night. “He passed away at 4 am,” Dr Tahira, BMO Gurez told Greater Kashmir.

Tahira said that they conducted the postmortem and have sent specimen samples to forensics to know the actual cause of his death.

She said the preliminary investigation showed that the man died due to suspected poisoning.