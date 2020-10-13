35-year-old Sarpanch found hanging at his home in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A 35-year-old Sarpanch was found hanging at his home in Zurimanz village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district today morning.

A police official identified the deceased as Javid Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad.

He said that it apparently looks like a suicide case, but “we are investigating the death.”

Reports said that Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members.

According to the Medical Superintendent Bandipora hospital, Bashir Ahmad, the case of ‘suspicious death’ was brought to the hospital and that the postmortem is being conducted to know the actual cause of death.