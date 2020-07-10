Health, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 10, 2020, 11:51 AM

35-year-old Srinagar woman dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 158

With these deaths, 143 people in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.
A 35-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Srinagar died at a hospital here, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 158. 

The woman was shifted from SMHS Hospital to CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities meant for the management of the covid-19 patients here, on July 8, officials said.

“The young woman was suffering from hypertension, acute bilateral pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome. She died at around 9 a.m. today,” Medical Superintendent of the CD hospital, Dr Salim Tak told news agency GNS.

Earlier, two elderly COVID-19 patients from Anantnag and Srinagar districts died at the hospital.

While one of them, an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district died last night the other, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of central Kashmir passed away early today.

Dr Tak said the octogenarian from Kokernag area was admitted on July 4 and had bilateral pneumonia. “He died last night.” 

Regarding Habba Kadal resident, Dr Tak said that he was admitted on July 7 and died this morning. “He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia,” he added.

With these deaths, 143 people in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (15), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

