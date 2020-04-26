Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 1:13 PM

376 J&K students to be brought home from Kota tomorrow: Kansal

“Working hard to facilitate all”
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 1:13 PM
File Pic
File Pic
A top official in Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that the students from the union territory stuck in Kota area of Rajasthan will be brought home on Monday.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning and the government spokesman said they are “working hard” to facilitate all those stranded outside J&K.

“376 J&K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal: Please be patient. Govt is working hard to facilitate all,” Kansal said on Twitter.

