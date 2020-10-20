38-year-old woman among eight more die of Covid-19, J&K toll 1399

A 38-year-old woman was among eight more people who succumbed to covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 1399.

Official sources told news agency GNS that five victims were from Kashmir and three from Jammu.

They said that a 38-year-old woman from Rainawari area of Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, thirteen days after she was admitted at the hospital.

A 90-year-old woman from Moomin Abad Batmaloo died at SMHS hospital where she was admitted and diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

A 65-year-old from Chelan Kulgam also died at SMHS hospital here where she was admitted with bilateral CAP on October 14.

A 75-year-old man from Sopore Baramulla died at SKIMS Bemina, one among the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 in Valley, four days after he was admitted there. One more victim, they said, was from Shopian.

Regarding the deaths from Jammu, officials said that two were reported from the winter capital of the J&K and another from Udhampur district.

With these deaths, the fatality count has reached 935 in Kashmir and 463 in Jammu.

Srinagar district with 335 deaths tops the list followed by Jammu (239), Baramulla (136), Budgam (90), Pulwama (78), Kupwara (71), Anantnag (71), Kulgam (46), Bandipora(43), Rajouri (45), Doda (42), Shopian (35), Ganderbal (30), Kathua (30), Udhampur (27), Samba (25), Poonch (22), Kishtwar(14), Ramban (12), and Reasi (7).