39 children stuck outside J-K return home

Thirty-nine children from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stuck in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown, have been united with their families, officials said on Sunday.

After receiving many distress calls from parents requesting repatriation of their wards stranded outside the union territory, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat constituted a special team to bring back the children from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The committee swung into action and traced the Child Protection bodies of all those locations where the children were stuck to facilitate their return to their homes, they said.

The team kept liaising with Lakhanpur Control Room authorities to ensure fulfilling of all the requisite formalities before uniting the children with their parents, besides their proper medical examination followed by home quarantine, the officials said.

The officials said 39 children are reunited with their parents and family. These comprise 28 natives of Kathua, five of Jammu and three each of Udhampur and Samba districts.