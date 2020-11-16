390 more corona cases in J&K, 482 recoveries

A total of 390 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while 482 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

An official bulletin said that 150 of the new cases were reported in Jammu division and 240 in Kashmir division.

So far, 1,03,009 coronavirus cases were reported in J&K, of which 95,824 have recovered.

In all, 1,597 patients have succumbed to the dreaded virus in J&K, including eight patients on Monday.

Of the 5,588 active cases in the UT, 1,688 are in Jammu division and 3,900 in Kashmir division.