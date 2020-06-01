3rd Covid death reported in a day in J&K, toll 31

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 31 in Jammu and Kashmir with the death of a 70-year-old man in southern Pulwama district on Monday.

Dr. Mir Mushtaq, Deputy Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama told news agency GNS that a 70-year-old-man was brought dead to the hospital today morning. “His swab sample was taken which came out to be positive now,” he said.

The body was kept in hospital mortuary and would be handed over to the family as per covod-19 protocol.

“The man had comorbidities like COPD,” he said.

Earlier, a 72-year-old man with comorbities from Doda and a 45-year-old man from Shopian died due to Covid-19 today.



With these fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 31. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four, three from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.