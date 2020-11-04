4 killed in Nevada shooting

At least four people were killed in a shooting in the US state of Nevada, authorities said, adding that one of the victims was a possible suspect.

The shooting took place on Tuesday in Henderson, a city located about 25 km from Las Vegas, reports NBC News.

Addressing reporters, a city police official Capt. Jason Kuzik said that a fifth injured person was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately knows.

According to Kuzik, police officers found two people with gun shot wounds after an emergency call was made to report hearing gunfire.

The identities of the five people were yet to be ascertained.