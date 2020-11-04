Latest News, World
IANS
Las Vegas ,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 1:09 PM

4 killed in Nevada shooting

The identities of the five people were yet to be ascertained.
At least four people were killed in a shooting in the US state of Nevada, authorities said, adding that one of the victims was a possible suspect.

The shooting took place on Tuesday in Henderson, a city located about 25 km from Las Vegas, reports NBC News.

Addressing reporters, a city police official Capt. Jason Kuzik said that a fifth injured person was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately knows.

According to Kuzik, police officers found two people with gun shot wounds after an emergency call was made to report hearing gunfire.

