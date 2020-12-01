40.31 % votes polled till 1 pm in second phase of J&K DDC elections

The 2nd phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 40.31 % across different constituencies spread over all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 pm.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 34.44%, Bandipora 60.99%, Baramulla 24.69%, Ganderbal 39.05%, Srinagar 28.41%, Budgam 37.72%, Pulwama 6.96 %, Shopian 13.08%, Kulgam 24.34% and Anantnag 28.13% till 01:00 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 50.47%, Doda 55.82%, Ramban 57.31%, Reasi 53.67%, Udhampur 45.31%, Kathua 50.71%, Samba 57.42%, Jammu 61.10 %, Rajouri 53.27% and Poonch 59.90% till 01:00 pm.

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 27.84% while Jammu Division recorded 54.10% upto 01:00 pm.