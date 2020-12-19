Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 2:55 PM

40.91% votes polled till 1 pm in last phase of J&K DDC elections

Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25.90% while Jammu Division recorded 56.40% upto 01:00 pm.
Photo: Aman Farooq
The 8th and last phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 40.91% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 pm today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 10.17%, Baramulla 39.26%, Kulgam 8.47%, Shopian 6.42%, Anantnag 7.58%, Bandipora 49.07%, Kupwara 53.61% and Budgam 29.78% till 01:00 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 58.43%, Udhampur 44.48%, Jammu 58.48%, Kathua 59.21%, Ramban 63.48%, Doda 61.08%, Samba 64.56%, Poonch 70.09%, Rajouri 68.57% and Reasi 67.23% till 01:00 pm.

Moreover it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25.90% while Jammu Division recorded 56.40% upto 01:00 pm.

In the 8th and last Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 28 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 15 from Jammu division, where 83 and 85 candidates are in fray respectively.

Moreover, 1703 polling stations have been setup in last phase of DDC Elections, 1028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.

