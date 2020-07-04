40 CRPF men, 5 pregnant women among 227 fresh cases, J&K covid-19 tally now 8246

At least 40 paramilitary forces personnel were among 227 new covid-19 infections reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of the cases in J&K to 8246.

Giving the district wise break of the cases, sources told news agency GNS that 57 were reported from Baramulla, Shopian 46, Srinagar 33, Budgam 26, Pulwama 17, Jammu 12, Samba 10, Kulgam 2, Kupwara seven, Bandipora five, four each in Anantnag and Rajouri, Udhampur 2 and one each in Poonch and Doda.

Sources said that among the cases besides 40 CRPF and BSF include a policeman from police station Shopian and five pregnant women.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told GNS that out of the 1883 samples processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 85 returned positive for the virus.