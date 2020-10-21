40 policemen killed in line of duty in J&K this year, says DGP Dilbag Singh

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that 40 policemen have been killed this year in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the police commemoration day in Zewan, the DGP said so far 40 policemen have been killed this year while fighting militancy.

“J&K police is committed to bring peace in the UT. We offer supreme sacrifices to prevent anti-peace elements from fomenting trouble,” the DGP said, reported news agency KNO.

He said it is because of the professionalism and commitment of the police force that today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and other Union Ministers praise the role of JK police on every occasion.

The UT police chief said that so far 6000 policemen have been killed while performing their duties in JK in the past over 30 years.