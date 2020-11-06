Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 4:34 PM

40 sheep and goats killed in attack by a pack of leopards in J&K's Ramban

"A team of wildlife department officials has been dispatched to the panchayat Kali Masta from Ramban."
Atleast 40 sheep and goats were killed in an attack by wild animals in Kali Masta area of Gool in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir last night.

Range officer wildlife department Ramban, Mansoor Ahmad said that a group of leopards entered the House of Gulzar Ahmad Chandail and Farooq Ahmad Chandail in Gundi Gagra in Gool and killed 40 sheep and goats.

He said a team of wildlife department officials has been dispatched to the panchayat Kali Masta from Ramban.

He added there is no provision of any kind of compensation for livestock killed in attacks by wild animals in Wildlife division Kishtwar.

GK Impact:

In response to the Greater Kashmir online edition news shared on social media on Friday regarding  40 sheep and goats killed in wild attack, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Nazim Zai Khan in his post on the department’s failure to compensate livestock said that a report is being sought on the loss  and after the investigations of this case, the victims will be compensated under relief.

