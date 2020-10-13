40 travelers among 677 news covid-19 cases in J&K, total 84708

Forty travelers were among 677 new covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 84708.

Among the new cases, 313 were reported from Jammu Division and 364 from Kashmir Valley, officials told GNS.

Giving the district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 145 cases, Budgam 35, Baramulla 53, Pulwama 43, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 14, Bandipora 24, Ganderbal 22, Kulgam 9, Shopian 1, Jammu 121, Rajouri 41, Udhampur 16, Doda 23, Kathua 7, Poonch 12, Samba 21, Kishtwar 40, Ramban 9 and Reasi 23.

Moreover, they said, 796 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals–398 from Jammu Division and 398 from Kashmir Valley.