40 travelers among 697 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 86754

Forty travelers were among 697 new covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 86754.

Among the fresh cases, officials told GNS that 312 were reported from Jammu and 385 from Kashmir.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 155 cases, Budgam 28, Baramulla 40, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 33, Anantnag 45, Bandipora 21, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 21, Shopian 0, Jammu 121, Rajouri 21, Udhampur 4, Doda 30, Kathua 14, Poonch 44, Samba 19, Kishtwar 31, Ramban 8 and Reasi 20.

Moreover, they said 838 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 381 from Jammu Division and 457 from Kashmir.