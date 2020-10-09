40-year-old driver killed in Uri road accident

Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 3:15 PM

A 40-year-old sumo driver was killed in an accident in Bagna area of Boniyar tehsil in north Kashmir’s Uri town on Friday afternoon.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a sumo bearing registration number JK05-9295 was on way to Chandanwari area from Bagna and met with an accident near Chach Mod causing on spot death of the driver.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Phalipora, Boniyar.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.

