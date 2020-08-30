40-year-old man among 2 more die due to covid-19, J&K toll 694

Two persons including an elderly woman from Bandipora and a 40-year-old man from Srinagar died due to covid-19 since last night, officials said on Sunday.

A 70-year-old woman from Nadihal Bandipora died at SKIMS Bemina, 13 days after she was admitted to the hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here, the officials told GNS.

A 40-year-old man of Bemina who was admitted to a hospital here on August 26 and diagnosed with bilateral community acquired pneumonia died today, they said

Last night, two women—one of them a 55-year-old woman from Khour Pallanwalla and another a 46-year-old from Chack Arnia died at GMC hospital Jammu.

With these deaths, 194 persons have died due to the virus—62 from Jammu and 632 from the Valley.