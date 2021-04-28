40-year old man mauled by bear in north Kashmir's Sopore

A 40-year-old man was critically injured after a bear attacked him in Sopore village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Abdul Salam Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Hib Dangarpora area of Sopore was attacked when he was walking along the bank of Pohru nallah in the area, sources told Greater Kashmir.

They said Dar sustained critical injuries on his head and arm and was immediately rushed to Sub-District Hospital Sopore where from he was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment.