Latest News, Srinagar
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 12:26 PM

40-yr-old COVID-positive woman dies in J-K; toll rises to 18

The woman passed away around 11 pm on Tuesday night at the SKIMS hospital here, the officials said.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 20, 2020, 12:26 PM
File Pic
File Pic

A 40-year-old woman from Anantnag district who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at a hospital here, taking the COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 18, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman passed away around 11 pm on Tuesday night at the SKIMS hospital here, the officials said.

Trending News
File Pic

J-K's Anantnag emerging COVID-19 hotspot

CEO Anantnag suspended over disproportionate student-teacher ratio at Monghal school

ACB conducts spot visit to Ganderbal

File Pic

Ensure strict social distancing: DC Srinagar to banks

They said the woman was admitted to SKIMS on April 6 as a case of necrotising pancreatitis and her test came out as positive on May 12, adding that the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the Union territory was 18.

Related News