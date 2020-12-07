41.94% votes polled till 1 pm in 4th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 4th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 41.94 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 pm today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 28.77%, Bandipora 44.82%, Baramulla 37.40%, Ganderbal 43.45%, Budgam 36.36%, Pulwama 5.66%, Shopian 1.76%, Kulgam 6.59% and Anantnag 23.63% till 01:00 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 59.29%, Doda 67.86%, Udhampur 48.24%, Ramban 61.50%, Reasi 49.30%, Kathua 54.23%, Samba 59.64%, Jammu 62.71%, Rajouri 65.49% and Poonch 59.15% till 01:00 pm.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 25.54% while Jammu Division recorded 59.38% upto 01:00 pm.