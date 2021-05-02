41 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 3571 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 3,571 new COVID-19 cases and 41 fresh fatalities.

The fresh cases comprise 2,421 in Kashmir division and 1,150 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today, government data revealed.

As for the 41 fresh fatalities, 28 of them have been reported in Jammu and 13 in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,370.

The overall death toll comprises 1,424 in Kashmir and 946 in Jammu.

As on Friday, there are a total of 32,421 active cases in J&K,- 20,731 and 11,690 in Jammu.