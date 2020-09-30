Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 7:04 PM

42 travelers among 975 covid-19 cases in J&K, total 75070

1355 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals
File Image
Forty-two travelers were among 975 new novel coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 75070.

Among the cases, official sources told news agency GNS that 568 cases were from Jammu division and 407 from Kashmir valley.

Giving district-wise details, they said that Srinagar reported 173 cases, Budgam 48, Baramulla 53, Pulwama 33, Anantnag 16, Bandipora 15, Kupwara 38, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 6, Shopian 2, Jammu 353, Rajouri 27,
Udhampur 41, Kathua 12, Doda 18, Samba 24, Poonch 27, Ramban 12, Reasi 19 and Kishtwar 35.

Moreover, they said, 1355 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals 790 from Jammu Division and 565 from Kashmir Valley.

