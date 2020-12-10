43.27% votes polled till 1 PM in 5th phase of J&K DDC elections

The 5th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 43.27% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 pm today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 7.20%, Baramulla 37.84%, Kulgam 23.31%, Shopian 3.74%, Anantnag 18.12%, Bandipora 49.78%, Ganderbal 28.91%, Kupwara 37.38% and Budgam 40.21% till 01:00 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 58.96%, Udhampur 55.74%, Jammu 52.61%, Kathua 53.97%, Ramban 57.36%, Doda 59.72%, Samba 57.47%, Poonch 59.10%, Rajouri 64.54% and Reasi 56.82% till 01:00 pm.

Moreover it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 27.33% while Jammu Division recorded 57.25% upto 01:00 pm.

In the 5th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 37 DDC constituencies, 17 from Kashmir division and 20 from Jammu division.