434 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, 11 more die

Of the fresh cases, 202 are from the Jammu division and 232 from the Kashmir division,
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 434 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the infection tally to 1,15,207, while 11 deaths in the last 24 hours raised the toll to 1,786, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 202 are from the Jammu division and 232 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by Srinagar district which registered 98 fresh infections.

The number of active cases rose to 4,849 in the Union Territory as 422 more patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,08,572 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the UT, the officials said.

Seven of the new fatalities linked to the pandemic are from Jammu and four from the Kashmir region, they said.

