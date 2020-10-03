45 travelers among 975 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 78228

45 travelers were among 975 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 78228.

Official sources told news agency GNS that of these cases, 591 were reported from Jammu and 384 from Kashmir.

Giving district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 150, Budgam 43, Baramulla 32, Pulwama 39, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 22, Kupwara 52, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 5, Shopian 2, Jammu 403, Rajouri 29, Udhampur 39, Kathua 19, Doda 11, Samba 30, Poonch 32, Ramban 6, Reasi 13 and Kishtwar 9.

Moreover, they said, 1399 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 848 from Jammu Division and 551 from Kashmir Valley.