Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Bijbehara,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 8:46 PM

45-year-old Bijbehara man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 96

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK
Kashmir Valley on Monday reported two deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 96. Both the deaths took place at SMHS hospital here.   

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told GNS that a 45-year-old man from Bijbhera Anantnag with “bilateral pneumonia” died this afternoon, a day after he was admitted to the health facility.

Earlier, a 65-year-old resident of Sugan Shopian who was also admitted yesterday (June 28) and “sampled on the same day” died at the hospital, Dr Choudhary said. “The patient was hypertensive and had breathlessness besides other ailments. He died at 1:30 a.m. today,” he said.

So far, 96 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 85 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (13), Shopian (11), seven each from Jammu and Budgam and Anantnag  and Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

