45-year-old driver injured in Uri road accident

A driver was injured in a road accident in border town of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

As per reports, a vehicle bearing registration number JKOIM-6349 was on way to Uri from Baramulla when it skidded off the road near Rajarwani, Uri.

The injured has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad (45), son of Ghulam Ahmad of Khadiyar, Baramulla.

An official told news agency GNS that the driver was on way to Uri to deliver the oil for the machines of a road construction company.

“The driver has been rescued and shifted to SDH Uri,” said SDPO Uri Junaid Wali.