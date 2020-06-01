45-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19; J&K toll 29

A 45-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district who died at SKIMS Soura yesterday has tested positive for Covid-19 today, taking the death toll due to the dreaded disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 29.

The deceased, a resident of Ramnagar Shopian, was admitted to SKIMS Soura’s Emergency at 9 P.M. on May 31 as a case of “CKD, ESRD with b/l Chest infiltrates”, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical superintendent of the tertiary hospital told news agency GNS.

“The patient had AGE like illness and was in shock,” he said, adding, “after initial stabilization, the patient was shifted to Ward 2A as a suspected case of COVID-19 and his nasopharyngeal swab was taken.”

He said that the patient expired during midnight. “The body was kept in mortuary and all precautions were taken,” he said. The swab sample for the COVID-19 came positive at 2p.m., he added.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone to 29. So far Srinagar district has highest number of fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four while Budgam, shopian and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.